Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has warned that asking Timur Tutierov to make an impact at Premier League level for the Black Cats is ‘a big job’.

The 21-year-old joined the Black Cat’s academy in 2023 after catching the club’s attention with his potential.

During the winter window this year, the Wearside outfit sent the Ukrainian out on loan to Exeter City to gain valuable experience and accelerate his development.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

After featuring regularly for the League One outfit, Tutierov returned to the Stadium of Light at the end of the season and was integrated into Regis Le Bris’ first-team plans.

The attacker made his senior debut for Sunderland against Hull City last month, coming off the bench to make his first appearance.

Le Bris subsequently handed him a starting role in Sunderland’s Europa League fixture against Torreense, before Tutierov made a further impression in the competition by scoring his debut goal against Polish side Lech Poznan.

While discussing the timely boost Brian Brobbey’s return from injury will provide Sunderland, Gabbiadini also drew attention to the considerable demands being placed on Tutierov, who is still finding his feet in senior football.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

Gabbiadini told BBC Radio Newcastle about Sunderland’s options up front, starting with Brobbey: “At the end of last season and into this season he’s started very well.

“[Wilson] Isidor is the back-up and not many supporters have too many complaints about his quality.

“Tutierov is a young player coming through and it’s a big job to do when you’ve not got any experience really at this level.”

The Ukrainian was introduced as a substitute against Leeds United on Sunday, although Sunderland ultimately had to settle for a goalless draw.

Sunderland remain stuck in a difficult run, languishing at the foot of the Premier League table after eight rounds of fixtures.

Le Bris’ side will now turn their attention to their EFL Cup commitment when they host Brentford at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night, with Tutierov hoping to force his way into the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Sunderland could look to strengthen their attacking options in the winter window as they seek to arrest their struggles in front of goal, with Sporting Lisbon star Geny Catamo remaining on their radar.

However, the Black Cats could face competition for his signature, with Leeds and Everton also monitoring the winger and having recently sent scouts to assess him.