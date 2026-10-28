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Fixture: Celtic vs Dundee United

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Dundee United for this evening’s Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park.

The Bhoys are looking to make sure they solidify their hold at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings on the back of a weekend win over Hibernian.

Celtic had gone down to a Europa League loss at home to Celta Vigo, but showed real powers of recovery to bounce straight back and come back with all three points from their trip to Edinburgh.

The champions have already played Dundee United this term, at Tannadice, and made short work of them by running out 4-0 winners.

Dundee United arrive at Celtic on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Aberdeen though and have avoided defeat in their last five outings, winning three of those matches.

They have to go all the way back to 2021 though to find the last time they visited Celtic Park and came away with so much as a draw.

Celtic will again start as huge favourites to get the job done and pick up all three points in this evening’s league clash.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Dundee United tonight is Sam Johnstone, while at the back O’Neill goes with Colby Donovan, Dane Murray, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

In midfield, the Celtic boss picks Callum McGregor, Mika Baur and Benjamin Nygren, while Camilo Duran and Callum Osmand support Kasper Hogh.

O’Neill has a host of options on the bench if he needs to shake up his Celtic lineup vs Dundee United this evening and they include James Forrest and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Celtic Lineup vs Dundee United

Johnstone, Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Baur, Nygren, Duran, Osmand, Hogh

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Emenalo, Jota, Sorensen, Carter-Vickers, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hassan, Mheuka, Forrest