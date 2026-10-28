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Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has revealed that speaking to people in the camp of clubs opposing the Whites, they have all said the same thing.

Now in their second season back in the Premier League, Leeds have been showing decent form, having lost just once in their first eight league games of the season.

Daniel Farke’s team have made a name for themselves for being a team that like to press and make life difficult for opposing sides, not least at Elland Road, which has become something of a fortress.

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Leeds have conceded under a goal a game, with just six goals let in across their eight games.

Increasingly there are even thoughts that Leeds might be able to push for a spot in Europe, though Whites legend Jon Newsome has warned of the perils of that happening too soon.

Beckford has followed Leeds both and home and away and lifted the lid on the respect that Farke’s side have earned across the league.

The ex-striker admits that all the opposing sides say the same thing about being worried about how Leeds play, with a tough 90 minutes fully expected.

“I have spoken to quite a few people of the opposition teams that we have played against”, Beckford said on BBC Radio Leeds.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“And all of them have said the same thing: we are worried about playing you guys, because you are so organised, you are so disciplined, the work ethic, the work rate, the positional sense, how you operate, in and out of possession, how aggressive you are in and out of possession.”

Against Sunderland on Sunday, the Yorkshire giants were on the receiving end of some intense pressure, with goalkeeper James Trafford having to make as many as four saves to keep the Black Cats at bay as it ended 0-0.

Taking note of that performance, Beckford added that Sunderland will not be the first side to take a point against Leeds and feel happy about it.

“Sunderland won’t be the first team to get a point and be disappointed, but they also won’t be the first team to get a point and be absolutely over the moon with it.”

Now without a win in their last four Premier League games, Farke must plot a return to winning ways when Leeds head south to play Bournemouth at the weekend.

With Bournemouth in EFL Cup action on Wednesday night, Leeds may hope they are the side with the fresher legs at Dean Court.