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Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile has come under fire from Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini, who has raised concerns over the Frenchman’s recurring injuries and availability.

The Blues signed the 25-year-old at the start of 2023, a full transfer window after first expressing interest in the central defender.

His time in west London, however, has been hampered by injuries and a lack of a regular role, with just 1,070 minutes of action last season highlighting his limited involvement.

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In August, the Frenchman joined Napoli on loan in search of more regular playing time, and his prospects initially appeared to be improving, with Massimiliano Allegri handing him two Serie A starts and another in the Champions League against Villarreal.

On Saturday, Badiashile returned to the starting lineup against Roma but lasted just 52 minutes before going off with an injury to his right leg, in a match that ended 3-3.

Sabatini questioned Badiashile’s reliability, suggesting his injury record in recent years raised concerns over his ability to remain available.

He pointed to the defender’s appearance record on statistics website Transfermarkt as evidence of how frequently he has been able to feature, arguing that his recurring injury problems were a clear issue.

Club Years Monaco 2018-2023 Chelsea 2023- Napoli (loan) 2026- Benoit Badiashile’s career history

The Italian journalist said via Area Napoli: “On Badiashile, it would have been enough to consult Transfermarkt and look at how many appearances he has made in recent years.

“He is someone who always gets injured.”

The Frenchman has been ruled out for six to eight weeks with a muscle strain, dealing a significant blow to the prospect of Napoli making his loan move permanent, with an option to buy included in the deal.

The injury comes shortly after Chelsea contacted Napoli to discuss the French defender’s situation, with the Blues pleased with how his loan spell had been progressing.

The Chelsea loan star now faces a spell on the sidelines, with the setback threatening to stall the progress he had begun to make at Napoli.

All eyes will be on how quickly he can return to action and force his way back into the Napoli side.