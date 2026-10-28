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Hamburg manager Merlin Polzin has eased concerns over Leeds United loanee Sebastiaan Bornauw’s injury, indicating that the Belgian is expected to return to action this weekend.

The 27-year-old joined Leeds from Wolfsburg in July 2025, but after making very limited appearances in his first season at Elland Road, he opted for a return to Germany.

That move came in the form of a switch to Hamburg, who viewed Bornauw as the ideal replacement for former Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic, who spent last season on loan at the club.

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The Belgian defender’s Bundesliga campaign got off to a poor start when he scored an own goal against Borussia Dortmund, but he has since established himself as a reliable presence in Polzin’s side.

Bornauw has started five games in the Bundesliga, missing two matches due to muscle problems, while also playing the full 90 minutes in Hamburg’s cup campaign opener.

Die Rothosen welcomed Eintracht Frankfurt to the Volksparkstadion in the second round of the German Cup on Tuesday night, with Bornauw starting before being forced off at half-time with a head injury.

His early substitution raised concerns over his availability for Sunday’s trip to the Waldstadion, where Hamburg will face Eintracht Frankfurt again, this time in the Bundesliga.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Polzin, however, provided a positive update on the 27-year-old, describing him as being in a stable condition and indicating that he is currently expected to be available for the weekend clash.

The Hamburg boss said via German magazine Kicker: “Seb is very stable, as of now he will be there on Sunday.”

Hamburg, who suffered a 3-1 defeat, will be eager to bounce back when they face Eintracht Frankfurt again, with Die Rothosen currently sitting three places above their opponents in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Leeds have seen Nico Elvedi emerge as a reliable defensive option since arriving from the Bundesliga, with the Switzerland international stepping in at the back while Joe Rodon recovers from injury.

Elvedi has played his part in Leeds’ solid defensive record this season, with the Whites conceding just six goals in eight league games to sit seventh in the table.

Hamburg have an option to buy in Bornauw’s loan, but it is unclear if they will trigger it.