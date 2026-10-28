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Aston Villa have ‘decided to extend’ Victor Lindelof’s contract by at least another year, rewarding the defender for his impressive displays.

The 32-year-old arrived at Villa Park as a free agent during the summer window last year, following his departure from Manchester United, to bring valuable experience to the Villans’ backline.

Just before Lindelof joined Aston Villa, Unai Emery described the Swede as a good player, with the centre-back subsequently putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club.

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The defender gradually established himself as a regular presence in the Midlands and played his part in the club’s Europa League triumph.

The Swede’s influence at Villa Park has grown further this season, with the defender securing a more prominent starting role and emerging as an increasingly important figure in Emery’s plans.

With his standing at the club continuing to rise, Aston Villa have now ‘decided to extend’ Lindelof’s contract by at least another year, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

Aston Villa want to make sure that Lindelof stays put and will put a proposal for a fresh one-year deal in front of him.

Club played for Vasteras Benfica Manchester United Aston Villa Clubs Victor Lindelof has played for

The Villans have ‘already informed’ the defender of their desire to prolong their partnership for at least another year.

However, despite Aston Villa’s determination to secure an extension, ‘it may take some time’ before the arrangement is officially confirmed.

Back in May, Lindelof ruled out ever playing in Sweden’s Allsvenskan before retiring and there could be a real prospect he plays in the Premier League until he hangs up his boots.

For now, the defender will be focused on maintaining his place in the starting eleven and helping Emery’s side sustain their impressive recent form.

Aston Villa’s next Premier League assignment comes against Fulham on Saturday night, with the Villans looking to climb from ninth in the table by securing all three points.