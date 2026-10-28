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Tottenham Hotspur will not receive any financial benefit from Harry Kane winning the Ballon d’Or, despite suggestions their deal with Bayern Munich could give them an extra windfall.

Earlier this week, Kane became the first English player since former striker Michael Owen to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

On his way towards achieving that feat, Kane beat off competition from the likes of Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

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Tottenham were quick to congratulate their club legend on the achievement, as he continues to flourish since departing N17.

Spurs banked over €100m from selling Kane to Bayern Munich in 2023, with the striker keen for a new adventure and the chance to win trophies.

It had been suggested in some quarters that Kane winning the Ballon d’Or could trigger an extra bonus payment for Tottenham as part of the deal.

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, that is not the case and there is no Ballon d’Or bonus clause.

Club played for Tottenham Hotspur Leyton Orient Millwall Norwich City Leicester City Bayern Munich Clubs Harry Kane has played for

There are still other bonus payments in the agreement which could be triggered, including winning the Champions League.

In his three years in Germany, Kane has gone on to become a major goal threat for Bayern Munich, scoring 156 goals in 159 appearances.

In his absence, his former club Tottenham have struggled for goals and have fought relegation in each of the last two seasons.

Tottenham may well harbour hopes of potentially bringing Kane back to N17 at some point in the future.

For now though, Kane is fully committed to Bayern Munich and will be looking to win another Bundesliga this season, along with also putting in a strong tilt to win the Champions League.