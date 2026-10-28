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Leeds United loan star Willy Gnonto is in contention to start against Atalanta on Thursday, with Fiorentina boss Paolo Vanoli considering him over fellow summer arrival Alieu Njie.

The Verbania-born attacking talent began his career with Swiss outfit FC Zurich, where he played 74 senior games before leaving in 2022.

The Yorkshire giants picked him up four years ago and initially slotted Gnonto into the Under-21s before he quickly made a first team impact.

However, in the last two seasons, he has struggled to nail down a starting spot for Daniel Farke’s side, and last summer they loaned him out to Fiorentina.

The Serie A side also have an option to buy the Italian winger, who was backed for his ability to provide a continuous attacking threat.

Vanoli has majorly used Gnonto as a substitute, as he has started only one league game, clocking around 200 minutes for La Viola.

Gnonto scored his only goal for Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia against Pisa when the Serie A side won the game 3-0.

Out on loan Willy Gnonto Lucas Perri Sebastiaan Bornauw Joel Piroe Sam Chambers Largie Ramazani Leeds United’s out on loan stars

If Gnonto though cannot force his way into the side on a regular basis then it appears unlikely Fiorentina would look to trigger the option to buy.

He may though be about to get another opportunity.

According to Italian outlet Firenze Viola, Fiorentina boss Vanoli is ‘considering starting’ the Leeds loanee against Atalanta at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

It has been suggested that the 54-year-old could put the 22-year-old in his starting eleven ahead of Njie.

La Viola are currently sitting 18th in the Serie A table, equal on points with 19th placed Parma after eight games.

The La Viola boss is currently trying out different methods and players to find a way to get results as they have lost six games already.

Gnonto will look to cement a place for himself for the struggling Serie A side if he is able to make a difference against La Dea on Thursday, if he gets the vote to play.

Whether the 22-year-old will ultimately get the nod ahead of Njie against La Viola’s league clash at home, remains to be seen.