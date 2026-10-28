Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has picked his Rangers lineup vs Hearts for tonight’s Scottish Premiership clash under the lights at Tynecastle.

Rangers are firmly in the domestic groove under McInnes and quickly recovered from dropping points against Dundee to thrash St Johnstone 4-0.

St Johnstone were overpowered at Ibrox and Rangers could have inflicted an even heavier loss than the eventual 4-0 scoreline.

Now McInnes leads his side into battle against the club he was in charge of last season, knowing that every dropped point could be crucial in the Scottish Premiership title race this season.

Hearts themselves returned to winning ways last time out by visiting Fir Park and winning 2-0 against Motherwell, a result they will be keen to follow up tonight.

The two sides last met at Tynecastle in May this year, when Hearts managed to run out 2-1 winners, with McInnes in charge.

The Gers boss will hope to use all his know-how about the opposition tonight as he looks to steer Rangers to all three points from their trip to Edinburgh.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs Hearts tonight is Ivor Pandur, while at the back McInnes trusts in a four of Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Olewthu Makhanya and James Penrice.

Controlling midfield at Tynecastle will be something McInnes sees as key and to get the job done he picks Dan Neil and Nicolas Raskin, while Djeidi Gassama and Kim Min-su line up to support strikers Kevin Kelsy and Ryan Naderi in the final third of the pitch.

McInnes can try to influence the game through his substitutions if needed and his options to change the Rangers lineup vs Hearts includes Bojan Miovski and Tuur Rommens.

Rangers Lineup vs Hearts

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Neil, Raskin, Gassama, Kim, Kelsy, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, Nedeljkovic, Godfrey, Rommens, Dragojevic, Chukwuani, Curtis, Bouanani, Miovski