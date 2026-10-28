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Luton Town boss Jack Wilshere has lauded Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jamie Donley after the forward struck twice against Doncaster Rovers, saying that his ‘physical numbers are outstanding’.

The Tottenham forward embarked on his fourth loan spell away from north London last summer, having previously gained experience with Leyton Orient, Stoke City and Oxford United.

Luton Town secured his services on a season-long loan, with no option to make the move permanent included in the agreement, indicating it is seen mainly as a development spell.

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On Tuesday night, Doncaster Rovers visited Kenilworth Road but suffered a 3-1 defeat, with Donley scoring twice and Callum Marshall converting a penalty for Luton Town.

The brace takes the 21-year-old’s tally to four goals and three assists in ten League One appearances this season.

Wilshere was impressed by Donley’s physical output, noting that the forward continues to develop his work on the ball and his understanding with those around him.

He also singled out the Spurs loanee’s commitment and attitude, insisting that his efforts merited the two goals he scored on the night.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The 34-year-old stressed that Donley must maintain those standards and build on his recent displays as he looks to sustain his impact for the Hatters.

Wilshere, asked about Donley, told the club’s in-house media: “Yes, and he can just keep going.

“His physical numbers are outstanding, and he seems to get better and better as well with the ball and his understanding with his team-mates around him.

“His commitment and his attitude is outstanding, and he deserves them two goals tonight.

“[He was] excellent tonight and he needs to keep it going.”

The Tottenham forward has become a regular in Northern Ireland’s squad, already earning 14 caps despite making no more than four first-team appearances for Spurs.

The 21-year-old featured in his nation’s Nations League matches across September and October, earning praise from Michael O’Neill for his intelligence on the pitch.

Donley will be hoping his performances at Luton continue to catch the eye and put him firmly in the frame for a bigger role at Tottenham, starting from next summer’s pre-season.