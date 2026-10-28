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Tottenham Hotspur could well face competition from fellow Premier League outfit Hull City for the services of Besiktas centre-back Emirhan Topcu.

Topcu joined Besiktas from fellow Turkish side Caykur Rizespor during the summer transfer window of 2024, signing a four-year contract with the Istanbul giants.

The 26-year-old established himself as an important player in the Turkish side, making 21 league appearances last term, while chipping in with a goal.

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The centre-back has carried his impressive form into the current season, making seven Super Lig appearances and scoring once.

The 6ft 2in left-footed defender recently earned a call-up to represent the Turkey team and has two international caps to his name.

His impressive performances attracted the attention of the Lilywhites last month, with Tottenham said to be ‘closely following’ the Besiktas defender.

Now it appears Spurs are set to face competition for the Turkey international in the event they do firm up their interest in him.

Centre-back option Age Tosin Adarabioyo 29 Marcos Senesi 29 Jan Paul van Hecke 26 Ben Davies 33 Micky van de Ven 25 Tottenham’s centre-back options

According to Turkish daily Milliyet, Premier League outfit Hull City are interested in signing Topcu.

It has been suggested that Ligue 1 side Nice are also keen on the player, further increasing the competition for Tottenham if they proceed.

The Lilywhites signed centre-backs last summer, including Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, but continue to be in the market to upgrade the squad whenever possible.

Besiktas manager Vincenzo Italiano is suggested to be happy with Topcu’s performances, while the club’s management are reluctant to let him leave.

The Black Eagles could reconsider if a substantial proposal arrives, but whether Tottenham, Hull or Nice are planning on making one remains to be seen.

For Hull, much may depend on where they sit in the Premier League table by the time the window opens, with the Tigers so far in tenth, while Tottenham are 14th, following eight games.