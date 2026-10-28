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Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has insisted that the next owners of the Merseyside club need to splash the cash on the squad to back manager David Moyes.

The Toffees carefully added to their squad during the summer transfer window without spending heavily on their signings, while they failed to bring in a striker to replace Beto.

Following their summer recruitment, Everton made a decent start to their Premier League campaign but have now lost two consecutive games, dropping into the lower half of the table.

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The Toffees lost 2-0 to Chelsea before losing to Arsenal at the Emirates by the same scoreline.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the Friedkin Group, who currently own the Merseyside club, have put Everton up for sale less than two years after completing their takeover in December 2024.

Thoughts are already turning towards potential new owners at the Hill Dickinson and Ferguson has weighed in.

He feels that if new owners pay around the £800m mark to take Everton over, then they may well need to spend half that again on the squad.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The former striker also praised Moyes for doing well despite the limitations at his disposal, while stressing that the manager needs greater support to improve the team.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, Ferguson said: “He’s [Moyes] been left short and he’s making do like a lot of us have got to do. The new owners will be coming in.

“The old owners have taken it as far as they think they can take it and they’ll sell the club.

“I think they’re looking for £800m [to buy Everton] and then someone else comes in and has to spend around £400m on the squad.

“He’s doing well with what he’s got there. He just needs a bit of support.”

It remains to be seen how long the current ownership remain at the helm of the club and whether that leads to reduced funds for the January window.

The Toffees are already interested in several players as they look to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

It was recently suggested that Everton have scouted Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo, who is also on Leeds United and Sunderland’s radar.

Elsewhere, the Toffees’ hopes of signing Teun Koopmeiners suffered a blow after it was suggested that the Dutchman is ‘on the right track’ to avoid a January exit from Juventus.