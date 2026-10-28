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Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt has been appointed interim manager of Fenerbahce following Ismail Kartal’s resignation, with a Champions League clash against the Reds looming.

On Monday night, Fenerbahce travelled to Rams Park to face Galatasaray, who claimed a 2-1 victory courtesy of a Victor Osimhen brace.

The defeat left the Yellow Canaries fifth in the league table, six points behind leaders Galatasaray, and was followed by the acceptance of Kartal’s resignation, which had been pending since he submitted it last month.

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Fenerbahce have also struggled in the Champions League, with two draws and a defeat leaving them outside the qualification places, including a heavy 6-0 loss to Aston Villa.

The Super Lig club have now confirmed that Kuyt, Kartal’s assistant, will take charge on an interim basis while they search for a new head coach.

The 46-year-old has managerial experience, having previously taken charge of Feyenoord’s Under-19 side, ADO Den Haag, Beerschot and FC Dordrecht before returning to Fenerbahce last summer as an assistant coach.

His first assignment will be a home league clash against Goztepe, who arrive in Istanbul on the back of three consecutive victories, presenting an immediate test for the Dutchman.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Next week, Kuyt will welcome former club Liverpool to Istanbul for a Champions League showdown, with Fenerbahce desperate to get their European campaign back on track.

The former frontman enjoyed a memorable six-year spell at Merseyside, making 285 appearances for the Reds and registering over 100 goal involvements during his career, while also lifting the EFL Cup.

The 46-year-old has already taken charge and is expected to remain at the helm until the international break begins on 9th November.

That should give Fenerbahce’s hierarchy time to find a permanent successor capable of reigniting their title challenge and improving their standing in Europe.

Or potentially consider Kuyt for the role if he impresses.