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Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle has insisted that he will not put pressure on the club’s medical department when it comes to the return of full-back Tino Livramento.

Livramento has seen his Newcastle spell hit by injuries, but is still a trusted and highly rated option for the Magpies when fit.

This season under Jaissle, Livramento was able to take part in just three matches before a recurring knee injury caught up with him and he was sidelined once again.

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He is working on his recovery under the supervision of Newcastle’s medical department and, amid patchy form for the first team, Jaissle would ideally like him back quickly.

However, the young German boss is not keen to put any pressure on the medical team at St James’ Park and wants them to be able to work thoroughly to get Livramento back.

He insists that he does see Livramento working on his recovery on a daily basis and is sure the defender is doing all he can to get back into the mix as soon as possible.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but also the medical department. That is usually my approach when it comes to injuries”, Jaissle said via his club’s official site.

Club played for Chelsea Youth Southampton Professional Newcastle United Professional Clubs Tino Livramento has been on the books at

“I can just assure you that I see him every day with a great professionalism in his rehab, hard-working.

“So hopefully we have him back soon and that he is stable in his approach when he is joining us.”

Still just 23 years old, Newcastle will want to benefit from a fit and firing Livramento as he grows towards his peak years as a player.

England boss Thomas Tuchel will also be keeping a close eye on the defender’s return from injury, with Livramento a firm candidate to push himself into the Three Lions group.

In his absence, Newcastle returned to winning ways at the weekend by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

Magpies midfielder Nico Gonzalez came in for particular praise, with one former Premier League winger suggesting he bullied Adam Wharton in the middle of the park.