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Leeds United out-on-loan goalkeeper Lucas Perri has been deemed not at fault for Torino’s Serie A defeat to Como, despite failing to produce ‘any sensational saves’ during the encounter.

The 28-year-old was entrusted with his place between the posts for the Turin outfit’s Tuesday-night showdown with Como.

The Brazilian entered the fixture on the back of an encouraging display against Monza in his previous Serie A outing.

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However, the meeting with Como proved a night to forget for both Perri and Torino, as Toro’s four-match unbeaten run came crashing to an end with a 3-1 defeat.

Perri had kept Como at bay until the 81st minute, with Torino leading 1-0, before their advantage unravelled as Como struck three times in the closing stages.

Following the contest, Italian journalist Marco Pieracci delivered his assessment of Perri’s display, suggesting that the Brazilian had been unable to produce any truly decisive saves.

Pieracci nevertheless argued that the Brazilian could not be held responsible for the defeat, pointing out that he was on course for a clean sheet until Torino’s late collapse changed the outcome.

Competition Appearances Brazilian Serie A 43 Ligue 1 33 Brazilian Serie B 22 Premier League 16 Lucas Perri’s top competitions by appearances

The journalist wrote on Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web about the Leeds loanee’s display: “Douvikas immediately beats him on the way out, but he’s offside.

“He doesn’t make any sensational saves, but he’s not really to blame either: he savours a clean sheet, then concedes three.”

Earlier this month, Perri’s display against Udinese also attracted criticism, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding his performances in Italy.

After eight appearances for Torino, the Brazilian has managed just one clean sheet, which could just as easily be a reflection of the team he is playing for as it is of his own individual displays.

Perri now faces the task of producing more good performances to strengthen his prospects of remaining at Torino, with a return to Elland Road at the end of the season a realistic outcome if Toro do not consider him worth the €15m fee.

However, a former Torino goalkeeper recently urged patience in judging the Leeds loanee, arguing that it is still too early to deliver a definitive verdict on him.