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Dirk Kuyt’s agent, Rob Jansen, has discussed the Liverpool legend’s role at Fenerbahce and his chances of securing the position permanently.

Fenerbahce suffered a 2-1 defeat to Galatasaray at Rams Park on Monday night.

The result left the Yellow Canaries six points behind league leaders Galatasaray in the league table, while the club subsequently accepted Ismail Kartal’s resignation, which he had submitted last month.

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The Turkish giants subsequently appointed Kuyt as interim manager after he had served as Kartal’s assistant.

Jansen indicated that the club intend to appoint a new coach in due course, suggesting that Kuyt is currently in a temporary position rather than being considered as a permanent solution.

However, he suggested that strong performances in the coming matches could put Kuyt in contention to remain in charge until the end of the season, citing Ruud van Nistelrooy’s spell at Manchester United as a similar case.

Jansen also confirmed that Fenerbahce are aware of Kuyt’s ambitions, but stressed that the immediate priority is the next three matches, with decisions about his future likely to follow afterwards.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Speaking to Netherlands daily the Algemeen Dagblad, he said: “The starting point is that they will appoint a new coach in due course.

“But you also know how these things work: if Dirk does well in the coming matches, he could come into consideration to stay on until the end of the season.

“Something similar happened with Ruud van Nistelrooy at Manchester United, for example.

“Yes, of course Fenerbahce are aware of Dirk’s ambitions, but first, the focus is on these three matches.

“After that, we’ll see what happens.”

Before rejoining Fenerbahce as an assistant coach last summer, the 46-year-old managed Feyenoord’s Under-19s, ADO Den Haag, Beerschot and FC Dordrecht.

The Dutchman will begin his tenure with a home league fixture against Goztepe, who travel to Istanbul having won their last three matches.

Then, Kuyt will face his former club Liverpool in Istanbul in the Champions League next week as Fenerbahce look to revive their European campaign.

It remains to be seen how the Yellow Canaries perform under Kuyt and whether the Liverpool legend manages to secure the permanent job at Fenerbahce.