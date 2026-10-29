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Besiktas are willing to offer around €10m to sign Newcastle United star Joe Willock in the winter transfer window, as they look to address a ‘series of injuries’ in midfield.

During the summer window, Besiktas made a concerted effort to prise the midfielder away from St James’ Park.

However, Willock ultimately remained on Tyneside, with Besiktas president Serdal Adali later revealing that the deal had been on course to go through before Newcastle shut the door on his departure following Willock’s impressive display against Liverpool.

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The Turkish outfit have since maintained their interest in the midfielder, continuing to monitor his situation ahead of a potential winter move.

Last month, it was also claimed that Willock would be receptive to a switch, giving encouragement to Besiktas’ pursuit.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract at St James’ Park and has yet to agree fresh terms, with suggestions emerging that Newcastle will demand €15m to sanction his departure in January.

Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Besiktas ‘want to try again’ to sign Willock after a ‘series of injuries’ in their engine room exposed the need for greater depth.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Although the Turkish outfit could negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Willock in January, they prefer to secure his services immediately rather than wait until the summer.

As a result, Besiktas are ‘ready to put up around €10m’ to bring the midfielder to Turkey during the winter window.

Whether Newcastle would entertain an offer in that region remains to be seen, with a contract extension for Willock on Tyneside still a possibility.

However, should the two parties fail to agree on a new contract, Newcastle could consider cashing in on the midfielder in January rather than risk losing him for nothing when his deal expires, a scenario that would work in Besiktas’ favour.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Willock has remained an important part of Matthias Jaissle’s plans this season.

With three goals to his name, Willock ranks among Newcastle’s leading scorers, having made a stronger start to the campaign than in previous seasons.