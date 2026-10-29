Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Argentine giants River Plate are ‘on high alert’ due to the interest in teen prospect Lautaro Pereyra, who is drawing interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham were busy in the summer transfer window, but there is no sign of a slowdown as the club look to back Roberto De Zerbi and continue to rebuild.

Snapping up top young talents is high up on the agenda in N17 and eyes have been drawn to River Plate talent Pereyra.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 18-year-old attacker has caught the eye and Tottenham, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon are all firmly on his trail.

River Plate have not yet had any formal proposals through the door for Pereyra, however they are aware that could well change in January.

According to Argentine outlet El Intransigente, River Plate’s management are ‘on high alert’ regarding the possibility of offers coming in for Pereyra.

River Plate are not keen on parting ways with the attacker and would rather he stay and continue to develop within Argentine football.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

They have Pereyra under contract until the end of 2028 and stuck a €100m release clause in his contract to protect their position.

The Argentina Under-17 starlet joined Los Millonarios at the age of ten and worked his way through the youth ranks before making his reserve team debut in September 2025.

Earlier this year, he made his senior debut against Club Atletico Belgrano in the top flight and is able to operate both in midfield and also further forward in the final third.

Pereyra’s excellent decision making skills, along with his technique and link-up play, are suggested to have stood out to scouts.

The idea of a move to the Premier League could well hugely appeal to the Argentine teenager, but Sporting Lisbon and Benfica could sell the Portuguese league as the perfect first step into European football.

It now remains to be seen whether offers will be made for the teenager in January.