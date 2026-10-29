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Derby County are snapping up former Norwich City defender Shane Duffy, who has been training with them, according to journalist John Percy.

The Rams have been struggling to meet expectations this season in the Championship, with injury issues reducing John Eustace’s options.

Keeping things tight at the back has been a particular issue for Derby, with the Rams regularly conceding goals and as a result having won just one league game all term.

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Eustace’s side sit in 23rd spot in the Championship table, but now the Rams boss is set to have a defensive reinforcement at his disposal in the shape of Duffy.

Duffy has been training with Derby for the last two weeks and is now set to put pen to paper to a short-term deal at Pride Park.

The 34-year-old was last on the books at Norwich City, but departed at the end of last term after a three season spell at Carrow Road.

Eustace now believes Duffy can do a job for Derby at the back as they look to climb up the Championship standings.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Rams boss is due to take his side to the capital this coming Saturday where a meeting with Millwall is on the agenda.

Derby went down to a 1-0 defeat on their last visit to Millwall and have a poor recent record against Alex Neil’s men.

They have to go all the way back to 2020 to find the last time they beat Millwall, edging out the Lions 1-0 in the capital in a Championship clash.

Whether Duffy will be handed an opportunity in the game remains to be seen, but the defender does bring huge experience to the mix for the Rams.

He made a total of 91 appearances for Norwich City before departing and prior to that was on the books at Craven Cottage with Fulham.

Duffy could be in line for a quick meeting with former club Norwich City, who are due to visit Pride Park to take on Derby next week.