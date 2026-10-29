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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has pointed out that the mounting hype surrounding winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya risks doing more harm than good to the attacker.

The 21-year-old joined the Whites on deadline day from Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal that could become permanent if certain conditions are met.

Shortly after his arrival, commentator Adam Pope described the Frenchman’s signing as a shrewd piece of business by the Peacocks.

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Bahoya has since revealed that Leeds became his preferred destination following discussions with Farke, who outlined the project at Elland Road.

However, the France Under-21 winger has barely featured since arriving, leaving his place in Farke’s plans increasingly uncertain.

The attacker has managed just five minutes of action across two appearances, raising questions over his limited involvement as fans openly wonder why he was signed.

Farke has now addressed the situation, acknowledging the widespread excitement surrounding Bahoya and the growing calls for him to receive more opportunities despite many of those advocating for him having little knowledge of his game.

Club played for Country Angers France Eintracht Frankfurt Germany Jean-Matteo Bahoya England Clubs Jean-Matteo Bahoya has played for

The Leeds boss believes the hype surrounding Bahoya has become inflated, particularly with expectations being raised that he could emerge as the club’s next Raphinha.

The German tactican then warned that such attention could ultimately work against Bahoya, putting unnecessary pressure on the winger and potentially affecting his place within the squad.

Farke said at a press conference: “I do my weekly shopping in a local supermarket, and honestly the last few weeks every time the topic is Jean-Matteo.

“An older guy said, ‘Daniel, bring this young French winger in, he is outstanding’, and I said, ‘how you know him?’

“’I don’t know him, I haven’t seen him but I have heard it’, so I said, ‘ah you have heard it.’

“I love Jean-Matteo, I love my players and I like when the outside world believes in my players and they want to see them, I love it, I don’t want to change it one bit.

“But the problem that we have a little bit is the perception of this story.

“And this is why I am curious that if they sold him the wrong way on our social media or whatever that we would have signed the new Raphinha.

“Everyone loves a winger especially if you’re such lightning quick and a good-looking fellow like Jean-Matteo.

“But I have also spoken ten times more or less in which situation we signed him and if you make too much of a hype around a young lad like Jean-Matteo, this cannot be a success in the end.

“I like him to be in the spotlight, but I don’t think it is healthy for him, it is not healthy for my relationship with him, it is not healthy for his standing within the group.”

Bahoya’s parent club, Eintracht Frankfurt, are already uneasy about his situation at Leeds, with concerns over whether his loan spell will ultimately turn into a permanent move.

The Frenchman is believed to need eight more appearances in a Leeds shirt to trigger the permanent clause, which would see the Whites pay €30m, with Eintracht Frankfurt also retaining a sell-on clause.

Leeds travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, with Bahoya’s prospects of seeing any action likely to come under close scrutiny at the Dean Court.