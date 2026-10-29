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Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle has outlined how delivering more crosses is an aspect he has added to his game, particularly with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s aerial ability giving him a strong target in the box.

The Whites have made a bright start to the season, with five draws and two wins leaving them seventh in the Premier League table.

Calvert-Lewin has played his part in Leeds United’s promising form, starting every match under Daniel Farke and leading the club’s scoring charts with four goals.

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Bogle has also started every game for the Peacocks, even getting his name on the scoresheet last month in the 1-1 draw against Brighton.

The 26-year-old revealed how he had looked to add more crosses to his game, seeing an opportunity to capitalise on Calvert-Lewin’s aerial prowess in the penalty area.

Bogle explained that his team-mates, including Gabriel Gudmundsson on the opposite flank, recognised the value of getting crosses into the box when Leeds worked themselves into promising positions.

He noted the added dimension had benefited his own game, giving Leeds another route to goal alongside their established attacking patterns.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Bogle said on the Official Leeds United Podcast (29:15): “I think it’s definitely something I’ve added to my game as well, trying to get more crosses in the box.

“We’ve got someone like Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box with his leap, he’s going to score.

“So I think we all understand that and know that if we do get into a good area, put the ball in the box, and if it’s not on, then we find a different way and use our patterns to work our way through.

“But yes, having that as an alternative is helpful and definitely beneficial for me.”

Last season, the Reading-born defender managed six goal involvements, five of which came in the right wing-back role he occupies now, rather than in a back four.

Bogle will be hoping to add to that tally this season, particularly with the freedom afforded further up the pitch, having ranked among Leeds’ top three players for expected goals and assists per 90 minutes.

The Whites face Bournemouth next, with the Cherries having recovered from a slow start to record two consecutive wins, setting up a tough test at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.