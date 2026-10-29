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Former France star Jerome Rothen has criticised Pierre Sage for deciding to accept Crystal Palace’s offer, stressing that it showed that he is not experienced enough in top-level football.

Crystal Palace paid compensation to Ligue 1 side Lens in June to appoint Sage as their manager, with the Frenchman then replacing Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park.

Sage had an impressive season with Lens last term, guiding them to second place in the Ligue 1 table, and was considered by Liverpool before they appointed Arne Slot and after he was sacked.

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The French tactician though has struggled to get to grips with Premier League football at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are currently languishing in 17th place in the Premier League table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace beat Fulham 1-0 on Wednesday night to progress to the next round of the EFL Cup, a result that should boost Sage’s confidence.

Rothen criticised Sage for leaving Lens when Crystal Palace came calling, suggesting that the manager became too confident in his own ability and should have stayed to lead the French club in the Champions League.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

He also questioned Sage’s decision to join Crystal Palace, arguing that his lack of experience at the highest level influenced his choice and pointing out where the Eagles finished last term.

The former France international further criticised Sage’s start at the Eagles, highlighting that he has won just three of his first 12 matches and suffered heavy defeats against teams in the bottom half of the table.

Rothen said on his RMC show S’Enflamme: “A big English club came calling. That was when he started thinking too highly of himself.

“If you are confident in your own ability, you handle things differently with your bosses at Lens, and you would have agreed to play in the Champions League with them.

“But because he lacked experience and an understanding of football at the highest level, the first club to make him an offer came along, and suddenly we were told that he simply could not turn Crystal Palace down.

“Yet Crystal Palace finished 15th or 16th last season.

“What we are seeing is that, across the first 12 matches, he has won just three and suffered heavy defeats against teams in the bottom half of the table.

“So far, there has been no response from the squad, because you are lacking in so many areas.”

Sage will desperately need to turn things around when Palace face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The Eagles secured a 3-1 victory over Spurs in their last encounter and will be looking for another positive result this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Selhurst Park side are already looking at reinforcements to bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

It was suggested earlier this month that Crystal Palace are on the trail of Botafogo star Danilo, but they face competition from Newcastle United, who have already made enquiries about a potential deal.