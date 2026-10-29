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Barcelona have yet to decide whether to pursue a move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro, with any potential approach likely to depend on the progress and recovery of their existing defensive options.

The 27-year-old has had a difficult return to club football after winning the World Cup, with injuries disrupting his campaign.

The Spaniard made his return from a hamstring injury in the weekend meeting with Chelsea, coming off the bench as the Lilywhites claimed victory at Stamford Bridge.

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Meanwhile, earlier this month, suggestions emerged that a departure from N17 is weighing heavily on Porro’s mind, with the Spaniard no longer seeing himself in Tottenham’s plans.

As a result, Barcelona, who monitored the defender during the summer, have revived their interest in the hope of bringing him back to his homeland.

However, the Catalan giants face competition from rivals Real Madrid, who have also rekindled their admiration for Porro after developing interest in him during the summer.

If Real Madrid do sign Porro then that would likely be bad news for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tottenham are expected to stand firm against any potential departure, with the Lilywhites unwilling to entertain negotiations over an exit in the winter window.

Right-back option Age Pedro Porro 27 Archie Gray 20 Tosin Adarabioyo 29 Tottenham’s right-back options

Now, according to Catalan broadcaster 3Cat, ‘no decision has been made’ by Barcelona regarding Porro, with the club still assessing whether to make a move for the defender.

The Spanish giants’ decision is likely to hinge on the progress and recovery of their existing defensive options, with their evaluation of the situation set to decide their next move.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a keen admirer of Porro and he could champion a move of the club decide the need the Tottenham man.

Potential suitors would face tough talks ahead, with Spurs set to demand a record fee to sanction the defender’s departure.

Porro’s contract, which runs until 2031, further strengthens the north London outfit’s hand in any potential negotiations.

Whether Barcelona reach a decision on Porro in the coming weeks remains to be seen, with Tottenham keeping a close watch on developments surrounding the Spaniard.