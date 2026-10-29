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Fixture: Everton vs Newcastle United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Matthias Jaissle has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Everton for this evening’s EFL Cup tie on Merseyside.

Real pressure has been building on the youth German boss in recent weeks amid a run of poor results for Newcastle.

Jaissle brought himself some breathing space though at the weekend, when Newcastle headed to the capital and beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

While that was a welcome boost, Jaissle knows if it was followed up with an EFL Cup exit tonight then a lot of the feel-good factor would be undone.

With Fleetwood Town waiting for the winners in the next round, Newcastle would have a real chance of going deep in the EFL Cup if they can get the better of Everton now.

It was suggested recently that Jaissle is being more pragmatic to try to get results for Newcastle and that approach will again be tested tonight.

Jaissle suggested in the run-up to the clash this evening that he will pick the best possible side as he looks for the Magpies to advance in front of the 8,000 travelling fans.

Lewis Miley and Matias Fernandez-Pardo are not involved though.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Everton this evening is Lukas Hornicek, with Amar Dedic, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall ahead of him.

Jaissle will want to see his men fight for possession in midfield and he goes with Nico Gonzalez, Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support William Osula.

If the German boss needs to influence the game through his changes then he can shake up his Newcastle United lineup vs Everton by using his substitutes, with options including Yoane Wissa and Joelinton.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Everton

Hornicek, Dedic, Schar, Burn, Hall, Gonzalez, Ramsey, Murphy, Willock, Barnes, Osula

Substitutes: Pope, Botman, Joelinton, Bamba, Wissa, Thiaw, Elanga, Steur, Toure