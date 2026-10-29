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Italian journalist Massimo Pavan has slammed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, currently on loan at Juventus, for being predictable while on the ball and failing to support the attack against Genoa.

With Tottenham investing heavily in midfield options in the summer, Roberto De Zerbi sanctioned an exit for Sarr, who headed for Juventus on loan.

Sarr was praised by a Senegalese journalist for stepping out of his comfort zone to join Italian outfit Juventus as he quickly made an impact and managed to impress former Bianconeri star Marino Magrin with his quality.

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The Senegalese midfielder has started five out of eight games in all competitions for Juventus so far and Italian journalist Massimiliano Fina recently claimed that the Spurs star is a ‘true giant’ in the Old Lady’s midfield.

The Spurs loanee started the game against Genoa on Wednesday night at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and played for 59 minutes before he was taken off.

Juventus suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Genoa and Italian journalist Pavan was not impressed by what he saw from Sarr.

He claimed that the Tottenham star struggled with decision-making when he was on the ball, adding that his passes were predictable and the timing was off.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Pavan is of the view that Sarr does have the physical attributes to help Juventus’ attacking department, but on Tuesday night he only occasionally managed to display them.

“Sarr’s struggles are not limited to the defensive phase”, Pavan wrote in a column for Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

“Even when Juventus manage to win back possession, the midfielder struggles to find effective solutions.

“His passes are often predictable, his timing is frequently off, and he lacks the ability to speed up the play.

“A few attempts to make forward runs are not enough to change the overall assessment.

“Sarr has the physical attributes needed to support attacks and exploit spaces, but in Genoa, these qualities only emerge sporadically.

“The result is a performance lacking consistency and personality.”

During the negotiations with Spurs, Juventus agreed to a clause in Sarr’s loan deal which will make his move to Turin permanent if he manages to register appearances in more than 50 per cent of their games this season.

The 24-year-old midfielder will be determined to shrug off Tuesday’s disappointment and prove his qualities against Napoli at the weekend.