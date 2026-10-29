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Liverpool have ‘requested a private box’ to watch Galatasaray star Aleksey Batrakov in action in their next Champions League game, with Tottenham Hotspur also showing interest in the midfielder.

Batrakov joined Galatasaray during the summer transfer window from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, signing a five-year contract with the Turkish champions.

The Russian midfielder has spent little time establishing himself as an important player for the Cimbom, making seven Super Lig appearances so far, while providing two assists.

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The 21-year-old grabbed the headlines for his goals against Barcelona and Lille in the Champions League.

Batrakov’s impressive performances attracted the attention of Aston Villa, who monitored the midfielder in Galatasaray’s recent game against fierce rivals Fenerbahce.

Batrakov featured for 80 minutes against the Yellow Canaries and played his part in helping his side secure a 2-1 win; that clash led to a managerial change at Fenerbahce, with Dirk Kuyt now in interim charge.

Kuyt’s former club Liverpool are also now hot on the heels of Batrakov as they plot to reinforce Andoni Iraola’s squad.

Interested club League Liverpool Premier League Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 Monaco Ligue 1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Clubs keen on Batrakov

According to Turkish outlet Webaslan, Liverpool have ‘requested a private box’ to monitor Batrakov in Galatasaray’s next Champions League game against Stuttgart.

It has also been suggested that Tottenham are keen on securing the midfielder, alongside several other Premier League clubs.

The Russian midfielder has also attracted attention from Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco also monitoring the in-demand star.

Batrakov’s passing quality, vision and attacking contribution have made him an attractive prospect for the Premier League duo.

With the player just one year into his Galatasaray contract, it remains to be seen whether the Turkish giants will allow their star to leave.

Should Galatasaray sanction Batrakov’s departure, Liverpool and Tottenham would have to face stiff competition to secure the player.

Anfield though could be a hugely attractive destination for Batrakov, with Champions League football on offer and the prospect of fighting for the Premier League title.