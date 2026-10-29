Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Besiktas’ coaching staff could decide to save Black Eagles captain Orkun Kokcu for their game against Celtic in the Europa League and not risk him against Kasimpasa at the weekend.

Celtic are in the Europa League this season after failing to beat LASK Linz in the Champions League playoff round and they have made a poor start to their European campaign.

Martin O’Neill’s side have yet to register a victory in the Europa League this season and have suffered three straight defeats, due to which they sit next to the bottom of the lengthy table.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Last week, Celtic took on Celta Vigo at home, where Mika Baur gave them an early lead, but the Bhoys failed to capitalise on it and suffered a 2-1 defeat and James McFadden believes that O’Neill’s side are crumbling at the sight of adversity.

Veteran journalist Tom English questioned Celtic’s European relevance, taking into account their performances in Europe in recent years, with the view their reputation is fading.

O’Neill’s boys will be determined to prove their doubters wrong when they take the field against Turkish giants Besiktas at home next week.

Besiktas are undefeated in the Europa League this season and they sit eighth in the table with seven points from three games.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The Istanbul outfit drew 2-2 against last year’s Conference League winners Crystal Palace the previous week, where they were without their captain and in-form midfielder Kokcu.

Kokcu is currently recovering from his injury and he could return to the training ground this week, which would be a huge boost for Besiktas ahead of the game against Celtic.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Besiktas’ coaching staff will not risk him at the weekend against Kasimpasa if he is not fully fit and will be ‘saved for the Celtic game’.

Kokcu has begun the season with tremendous form in front of goal, netting five goals while laying on four assists in 14 games so far this season.

The 25-year-old centre midfielder joined from Benfica in 2025 and stayed put in the summer window despite interest from the Premier League.

Celtic’s defence have conceded nine goals in three games in the Europa League and O’Neill will have to work on the training ground with his defenders to find a solution to keep Kokcu quiet next week.

Despite a poor start to their European campaign, Celtic are still not out of the race to qualify for the next round and securing three points against the Istanbul giants next week could provide them with the necessary boost to turn their form in Europe around.