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Celtic legend Pat Bonner has praised Dundee United midfielder Zidane Iqbal for his performance against the Hoops, with the former Manchester United star impressing at Parkhead.

Iqbal joined Manchester United at the age of nine, being considered a bright talent, and progressed through the club’s academy ranks before leaving for Utrecht in the summer of 2023.

Before his departure from Old Trafford, however, he made his first-team debut, coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 Champions League draw against Young Boys in 2021.

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After spending three years in the Netherlands, the 23-year-old moved to Dundee United on deadline day last summer, signing a two-year contract with the Terrors that includes an option to extend his stay.

He has made six appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, with his most recent outing coming on Wednesday night when he started against Celtic at Parkhead.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Iraq international spending 72 minutes on the pitch and completing 18 carries during his appearance.

Bonner praised Dundee United for their display against Celtic, highlighting their ability to create chances and Iqbal’s influence in the middle of the park, particularly in the first half.

Club played for Manchester United Jong Utrecht Utrecht Dundee United Clubs Iqbal has played for

He noted the 23-year-old’s composure in possession, control of the game and ability to dictate the tempo from midfield.

The former Celtic shot-stopper said on BBC Radio Scotland (22:05, 28th October): “Dundee United responded really, really well.

“They made chances themselves, and I thought their midfield, that young man Iqbal in the middle of the pitch, was sensational in the first half.

“The way he controlled the game, the way he played, the tempo.”

Iqbal has already opened his account for Dundee United, finding the net last Saturday to help Jim Goodwin’s side claim a 3-2 home victory over Aberdeen.

Dundee United currently sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership, having collected 16 points from their opening eleven games.

Meanwhile, his boyhood club Manchester United are mired in a dismal run, having gone eight games without a win, with growing calls for Michael Carrick to be shown the door.