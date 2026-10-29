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Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor says he can see the growing connection between the Reds fans and the players, which he feels is ‘so powerful’ and could be the difference maker for the club this season.

Andoni Iraola has enjoyed an impressive start to his Liverpool tenure, recording nine wins and three draws, with just one defeat in his first 13 games in charge.

That form has seen Liverpool occupy a top-four spot in the Premier League, while they sit third in the Champions League standings after winning their opening three games in the competition.

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On Wednesday evening at Anfield, Liverpool hosted Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup and, after the sides played out a 1-1 draw, the tie went to penalties in front of the Kop, where the Reds came out on top 6-5.

Mellor has spotted a growing connection between the players, supporters and new coaching staff which could prove a powerful asset this season, pointing to Ronald Araujo flying into tackles over the weekend against Brighton as evidence of the commitment within the squad.

He highlighted Liverpool’s strong start across competitions and stressed the importance of maintaining that connection with the fans throughout the season.

The 43-year-old acknowledged that the Reds will need some luck with injuries over a long campaign, but believes the connection currently surrounding the club could prove decisive.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Mellor said on LFC TV (22:18, 28th October): “I just feel like there’s a connection, there’s a connection around the football club at the moment.

“I’m seeing it with Araujo over the weekend, flying in for tackles.

“The fans are with the players and what we’ve played eight games in the Premier League, we’re through to the quarter-finals of the League Cup, we’ve started well in the Champions League.

“So powerful, if we can maintain this connection with the fans, with that group of players, with the new manager, the new coach, we need luck along the way with injuries, it feels good at the moment, it really does.

“It’s a long season we know, but that connection could be so powerful for Liverpool this season.”

The Reds host Arsenal at Anfield this weekend, with a win offering them the chance to cut the six-point gap to the Gunners, who currently sit second.

They then turn their attention to the Champions League, travelling to Istanbul to face Fenerbahce, where Reds legend Dirk Kuyt has taken charge as interim manager.

However, if the Dutchman can deliver a significant result during his three-game spell, with the meeting against Liverpool arguably his toughest assignment, he could put himself in contention for a longer stint at the helm, as suggested by his agent.