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Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has highlighted that the greatest compliment to Tarik Muharemovic’s impact at Elland Road is the fact that Pascal Struijk’s departure is no longer a talking point.

During the summer window, Struijk brought his eight-year association with the Whites to an end by joining Brighton, a decision that Adam Pope described at the time as a negative development for the Peacocks.

Struijk’s departure left Leeds needing a left-footed centre-back to fill his place in Daniel Farke’s defence, with the Whites identifying Muharemovic as their solution before securing his signature in a €34m deal.

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The Bosnian wasted little time in making his mark at Elland Road, with his assured performances quickly earning widespread recognition.

The 23-year-old has started all eight of Leeds’ Premier League fixtures this season, with the Whites conceding just six goals, fewer than any other side in the division, as Muharemovic has played a massive part in their defensive solidity.

Last month, the legendary Lucas Radebe lauded the centre-back for already proving why he justified the substantial fee Leeds invested in him.

Michael Bridges has also lavished praise on the Bosnian, emphasising how fortunate the Yorkshire outfit are to have secured a player of his calibre.

Bosnia star in PL PL club Amar Dedic Newcastle United Tarik Muharemovic Leeds United Bosnia internationals playing in the Premier League

Now, Robinson recalled the concerns surrounding Struijk’s departure from Leeds, but believes Muharemovic’s performances have since ensured the Dutchman’s exit is no longer a subject of discussion.

Robinson told BBC Sport: “There were a lot of eyebrows raised when Leeds sold Struijk.

“The biggest compliment you can pay Muharemovic is that nobody is talking about Struijk leaving.”

Speculation is already mounting that clubs are monitoring Muharemovic’s progress, meaning Leeds could face a battle to retain the defender in future transfer windows if his upward trajectory continues.

The Whites are next set to face Bournemouth at Dean Court, where Muharemovic will look to carry his defensive consistency into another stern test and help Leeds register their fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sassuolo’s sporting director suggested that his side had done Juventus a huge favour by selling the Bosnian to Leeds, given the 50 per cent sell-on fee the Bianconeri had.