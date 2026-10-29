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Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has hailed Tottenham Hotspur talent Jamie Donley for his goal against Doncaster Rovers, dubbing it a ‘thing of beauty’.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder came through Tottenham Hotspur academy systems and he has already made 14 appearances for his national team, Northern Ireland.

Donley’s national team boss Michael O’Neill dubbed him a clever player following his performances in the Nations League, as he played the Spurs talent out of position as a lone striker.

At club level, Donley is currently on loan at Luton Town.

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The Spurs attacker has been in tremendous form for Luton Town, as he has managed to make seven goal contributions in ten league games for the League One side.

Donley found the back of the net twice against Doncaster Rovers in midweek as his team registered a 3-1 victory, earning praise from Hatters boss Jack Wilshere.

Against Doncaster, the Spurs loanee doubled Luton Town’s lead in the 51st minute with a left-footed strike which spun back into the opposition net and Clarke was left impressed with the goal.

The ex-EFL winger pointed out that Donley scored two good goals, but emphasised that the first goal is worth looking at as it was struck beautifully.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“Luton’s win against Donny: impressive, some really good football, lots of good chances created; they have some excellent individuals, haven’t they?”, Clarke said on What The EFL (22:29).

“If you haven’t seen the goals yet from Jamie Donley, check them out, especially the first one.

“I am biased because I am a left-footer.

“But when a lefty strikes the ball with swaz on it, and it has got a little bit of outside-of-the-foot spin – it’s just a thing of beauty.

“His first goal against Donny is well worth having a look at.”

This season, Wilshere has deployed the attacking midfielder at higher up the pitch to play the role of right winger and second striker on occasion, and he has played in the centre forward position for his national team.

The Spurs loanee is not new to the challenges and requirements of League One, as he had his first loan spell with Leyton Orient in that division during the 2024/25 season, where he scored eight goals while registering ten assists.

Donley has already registered four goals in his league campaign this season and he will be keen to continue his form to get hold of the attention of Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi to get into his first-team plans for next season.