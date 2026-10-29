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Tottenham Hotspur have received a welcome boost over James Maddison, with the midfielder’s latest injury setback not considered serious and described as ‘fairly minor’, according to The Sun.

The 29-year-old has endured persistent fitness problems in recent seasons, with an ACL injury previously keeping him sidelined for an extended period.

Maddison made his first league start in nearly 18 months against Coventry City earlier this month, marking the occasion with his first goal of the season and helping Spurs secure their first Premier League win of the campaign.

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He then retained his place in the starting lineup on Sunday when the Lilywhites travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in another clear sign he is seen as a key man under Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi’s side returned home with all three points, but Maddison was withdrawn in the 51st minute, prompting fresh concerns over another potential injury setback.

However, it seems that Spurs’ worries over an injury for Maddison have been eased, with the niggle suffered by the midfielder, thought to be a groin blow, described as ‘fairly minor’.

However, whether the midfielder will be available for Saturday’s clash against Crystal Palace remains unclear.

Club played for Coventry City Norwich City Aberdeen Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur Data 2 Clubs James Maddison has played for

Nevertheless, the lack of a serious injury will come as a relief to De Zerbi, who will be counting on Maddison to play a pivotal role when it comes to breaking down opposing teams and creating chances.

The north London outfit have built momentum with back-to-back victories and will be keen to climb higher than their current 14th place in the Premier League.

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green has already suggested that Spurs could be on their way to rediscovering their best form and turning their season around.

Meanwhile, former Premier League star Steve Nicol recently singled out Maddison as a key figure in Tottenham’s push for the remainder of the season, given the qualities he brings to the side.

However, Spurs will need to manage Maddison’s minutes carefully upon his return to prevent another injury from further derailing his campaign.

If he shows signs of being prone to injuries again before the new year then De Zerbi could be tempted to dip into the January transfer window in search of more creative power.

Xavi Simons though is aiming for a January return from his injury, which would give De Zerbi another attacking weapon.