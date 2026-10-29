Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Newcastle United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Newcastle United for this evening’s EFL Cup tie underneath the lights at the Hill Dickinson.

Moyes oversaw a solid start to the campaign for Everton, but his side have now lost back-to-back games in the Premier League, upping the stakes tonight.

An exit from the EFL Cup, a competition Everton could realistically hope to go far in, would be a bitter blow before even November has arrived.

There is an appreciation that Moyes is working in less than ideal circumstances, with an Everton legend recently bemoaning that he has been ‘left short’ in terms of squad depth.

Everton will need to put in a hard working performance tonight to get the better of Newcastle and their effort was questioned away at Arsenal by Gabriel Agbonlahor.

If Everton can progress past Newcastle United this evening then their reward would be a fourth round meeting with Fleetwood Town.

That would likely see Everton start as big favourites and suddenly a trip to Wembley would not seem so far off.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs Newcastle United this evening is Jordan Pickford, while Merlin Rohl, James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko provide the back four.

Midfield will be a key battleground tonight and to get the job done, Moyes picks James Garner, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Hayden Hackey, while Tyler Dibling and Tyrique George support Thierno Barry.

Moyes has a host of options available if he needs to shake up his Everton lineup vs Newcastle United during the course of the 90 minutes and he can turn to the likes of Harrison Armstrong and Brennan Johnson.

Everton Lineup vs Newcastle United

Pickford, Rohl, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Garner, Hackney, Dewsbury-Hall, Dibling, George, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Mailand-Niles, Keane, Johnson, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Armstrong, Graham