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Rangers winger Djeidi Gassama was a ‘non-entity’ against Hearts and the Gers simply cannot pick him in the team anymore, in the view of journalist Tom English.

The Gers signed Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2025 and last season he featured 38 times in the league, laying on nine goal contributions.

The 23-year-old was courted by European outfits in the summer in the form of Parma, Monaco and Red Bull Salzburg and it was suggested that Rangers were willing to sell, but a move did not materialise.

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Under new boss Derek McInnes, Gassama has featured in every single league game so far, starting nine of them and he featured for 54 minutes in the draw against Hearts on Wednesday night.

Kevin Kelsy gave Rangers an early lead in the match, but in the second half, with the help of Claudio Braga and Calvin Miller, Hearts made the scoreline 2-1 only to see Olwethu Makhanya make it 2-2 in the 89th minute to snatch a draw for Rangers.

Journalist English was not happy with Rangers’ performance, as he pointed out that Derek McInnes’ side showed very little presence in midfield with captain Dan Neil looking anonymous throughout the game.

Gassama also failed to impress English, as he stressed that Rangers have to start Findlay Curtis on the left wing in place of the 23-year-old, as he described the ex-Owls star’s presence in the game against Hearts as a non-entity.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

“Rangers got out of jail a little bit, because I thought apart from Makhanya, I thought they were really, really poor”, English said on BBC Radio Scotland (21:58, 28th October).

“They had very little presence in midfield.

“Dan Neil was fairly anonymous.



“Gassama, I mean, you can’t play Gassama from now on.

“You have got to play [Findlay] Curtis.

“Gassama was a non-entity in the game.

“So I think Derek McInnes will have learned a lot.”

Curtis came through the Rangers academy system and last season a journalist urged Rangers to hand the 20-year-old a spot in the starting lineup in the campaign following his loan spell with Kilmarnock in the second half of the season, where the young winger delivered six goal contributions in 14 games.

The Rangers academy starlet has started only four games for the Gers this season and it remains to be seen whether McInnes will give him an opportunity to start the game against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at the weekend.