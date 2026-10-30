Michael Steele/Getty Images

Crystal Palace and Everton are among a host of European clubs to have already approached Frosinone winger Giorgi Kvernadze.

The Toffees went into the summer transfer window with the intention of strengthening their forward department, but on deadline day, they saw their move for Monaco’s Folarin Balogun collapse.

David Moyes’ side, however, managed to bring in wingers in the form of Brennan Johnson, Jack Grealish and Tyrique George, but despite that, they have struggled again to score goals on a consistent basis.

Jurgen Klinsmann warned that in his view, Johnson does not score enough goals.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Everton are looking to add to their attacking department and they have had their eyes on Sporting Lisbon’s Geny Catamo, who is being chased by Leeds United and Sunderland.

The Toffees’ search has led them to Italy, with Frosinone’s 23-year-old forward Kvernadze on their list of targets.

However, Everton are not the only Premier League club interested in Kvernadze, who joined the Serie A outfit from Georgian side Kolkheti Poti in 2023 initially on loan and later made the move permanent.

Crystal Palace have had a difficult start to the season under their new boss Pierre Sage with only two wins in their first eight Premier League games.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The Eagles are also keen on Kvernadze and, like Everton, they have taken action towards a possible deal.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Everton and Crystal Palace ‘have already approached’ the player.

The 23-year-old has also been approached by Roma, owned by Everton’s owners, and Ligue 1 giants Monaco.

Kvernadze’s contract with the Serie A outfit is set to expire in 2028 and he has been in tremendous form for Frosinone this season with ten goal contributions under his belt in all competitions so far.

The Italians will not be keen to lose his services in the middle of the season, but the prospect of a switch could well turn the player’s head.

Whether Palace or Everton will send firm offers to Frosinone for his services remains to be seen.