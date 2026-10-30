Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Burnley out-on-loan midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu has ‘discussed the possibility’ of cutting short his loan spell at Galatasaray in January amid a lack of game time in Istanbul.

The 22-year-old first arrived in England in 2022, when Chelsea secured his signature from his boyhood club Rennes, with the midfielder regarded as a highly promising prospect at the time.

However, his spell at Stamford Bridge failed to provide the platform he needed, with limited opportunities eventually prompting a move to Southampton the following season, before Everton also made an enquiry.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Ugochukwu featured regularly for Saints, but their relegation at the end of the season led the Frenchman to seek another move, joining Burnley last year.

His time at Turf Moor, however, brought another relegation to add to his record, and he opted for a fresh challenge in the summer rather than dropping into the Championship.

Galatasaray subsequently identified Ugochukwu as a midfield reinforcement and secured his services on a season-long loan, with the deal including a £3m loan fee and a £22.5m option to make the move permanent.

Yet his time in Istanbul has so far proved frustrating, with the midfielder managing just 94 minutes across six appearances.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Ugochukwu has also watched Galatasaray’s last two matches from the bench, remaining an unused substitute on both occasions, underlining his struggle to break into boss Okan Buruk’s plans.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Webaslan, Ugochukwu is unhappy with his situation at Galatasaray and has already ‘discussed the possibility of leaving the club’.

The Frenchman is ‘considering leaving’ during the winter window, having grown dissatisfied with his lack of involvement since moving to Turkey.

With Ugochukwu well down the pecking order in Buruk’s system, Galatasaray now face a decision over whether to bring his loan spell to an early end.

The midfielder’s loan agreement with the Turkish giants includes a clause that would automatically trigger a permanent transfer if he makes 25 appearances this season.

However, given the Burnley loanee’s current lack of minutes, reaching that mark appears a distant prospect.

Should Ugochukwu return to Turf Moor in January, the Clarets would then have to consider how best to handle his situation for the remainder of the campaign.