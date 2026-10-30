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Ajax may find it exceedingly difficult to sign Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare on a permanent basis should they not qualify for the Champions League, Dutch journalist Johan Inan believes.

The Nigerian striker left Molineux just one season after arriving, joining Ajax on a season-long loan following an underwhelming debut campaign in England.

He has since hit a rich vein of form for the Amsterdam outfit, registering five goals and an assist in the Eredivisie, alongside six goal involvements in Europe.

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One former Ajax star has backed the 25-year-old to reach the 25-goal mark in the league if he stays fit, while another former player has praised his footballing quality.

The Lancers have an option to buy included in the deal and are suggested to have informed Wolves of their interest in a permanent move, but the Old Gold’s asking price of more than €20m remains a major obstacle.

Inan cast doubt on Ajax’s ability to make Arokodare’s move permanent, suggesting that exercising their purchase option could depend heavily on Champions League qualification.

He explained that reaching the competition would bring in tens of millions of euros, potentially giving Ajax the financial scope to activate the option.

Club Appearances Genk 113 Amiens 63 Wolves 38 Valmiera 34 Ajax 14 Arokodare’s appearances by club

However, the Dutch journalist stressed that doing so would require a significant financial stretch, leaving less room in the club’s remaining transfer budget.

Inan said on the Algemeen Dagblad podcast (via Dutch outlet Soccer News): “Ajax have an option of €20m, but that is going to be a very difficult deal to pull off, particularly if Ajax fail to qualify for the Champions League.

“If they do qualify, they know they will bring in tens of millions.

“That could perhaps allow them to exercise options of that kind.

“But they would have to stretch their finances considerably, which would then come at the expense of the rest of their transfer budget.

“So I wonder whether they will be able to make it happen.”

Ajax currently sit second in the Eredivisie, three points behind rivals Feyenoord, and will need to keep pace at the top if they are to have a realistic chance of securing Arokodare’s services permanently.

The Nigerian has made no secret of his enjoyment of life at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but much will depend on whether Wolves are willing to lower their demands for a striker who remains under contract until 2029.

If Wolves win promotion back to the Premier League, they could take a harder line during transfer talks, with financial pressure eased.