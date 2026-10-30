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Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott may have reached the ‘final straw’ at Valencia following his sending off against Villarreal, with it suggested Los Che boss Javier Aguirre ‘doesn’t count’ on him.

The 23-year-old moved to Spain over the summer hoping to rebuild his stock after seeing it fall considerably in recent seasons.

However, Elliott’s arrival at the Mestalla was accompanied by concerns over his physical condition, which have since hampered his chances of securing regular involvement.

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Nevertheless, there have been suggestions that he is regaining full fitness, with the midfielder hoping to build on that progress.

During last weekend’s meeting with Villarreal, Elliott was introduced from the bench in the 70th minute, with Valencia searching for a winner after the sides had been level at 1-1 at the Mestalla.

However, his involvement lasted just 19 minutes, with the Liverpool star receiving two yellow cards and being sent off before Villarreal struck a injury time winner to claim all three points against Los Che.

Following the match, Elliott vowed not to repeat the mistakes that led to his dismissal and reaffirmed his determination to contribute to the Spanish outfit.

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Former Mexico boss Aguirre also felt the decision to send off the Liverpool loanee was harsh, confirming that the club would appeal against the dismissal.

However, according to Spanish outlet Cope, the red card incident may prove to be the ‘final straw’ for Valencia, with Elliott’s position at the Mestalla now coming under further scrutiny.

It is suggested that Elliott is amongst a batch of summer signings that Aguirre ‘doesn’t count on’, spelling trouble for his hopes of making an impact.

Earlier this month, the possibility of an early return to Liverpool in January had been ruled out, although the latest developments could now bring that scenario back into consideration.

Elliott endured a difficult loan spell at Aston Villa last season, and his current stint in Valencia appears to be following a similarly troubled course.

The Englishman has yet to earn a place in the starting lineup across his six appearances for Los Che, managing just 152 minutes of action in total, highlighting how challenging he has found life in Spain.

With his standing at the club now under serious pressure, Elliott will need to make the most of any opportunities that come his way, or risk seeing his Spanish adventure cut short.