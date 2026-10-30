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Former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has no intention of leaving Real Madrid in January and has the desire to fight for his place at the Spanish side.

The right-back had a highly successful tenure with the Anfield side, making over 350 appearances across all competitions for the Reds after coming through the academy.

After winning the Premier League title with Liverpool in 2025, the 28-year-old decided to bring an end to his illustrious spell at Anfield.

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He ran down his contract at Liverpool, snubbing offers to extend, and the Reds only got a small fee for his services on account of Real Madrid wanting him available for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The right-back had a decent debut season for Los Blancos, providing four assists in 21 La Liga appearances.

However, Alexander-Arnold has struggled for regular game time this season under Jose Mourinho.

Real Madrid secured the signature of Denzel Dumfries following the departure of veteran Dani Carvajal, which pushed Alexander-Arnold down the pecking order.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The La Liga giants have also used Federico Valverde at right-back, further limiting the former Liverpool man’s opportunities.

The 28-year-old has featured just once in Real Madrid’s last four matches, coming off the bench in added time against Barcelona.

Despite his dwindling playing time, according to Spanish journalist Jorge Picon, Alexander-Arnold has no intention of leaving Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window.

It has been suggested that the former Liverpool man ‘still has the desire to fight’ for his spot in the Real Madrid side.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho gives significant minutes to Alexander-Arnold when Los Blancos face Racing Santander this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo is doing well for Liverpool at right-back, with the Uruguayan being lauded for his performances.

Further up the pitch, the Reds are trying to bolster their midfield in the January transfer window and have ‘requested a private box’ to watch Galatasaray star Aleksey Batrakov.