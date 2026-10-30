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Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has praised Mathys Tel for his hard work, while insisting that the winger needs to remain calmer when making decisions in the final third.

Tel initially joined the Lilywhites on loan during the winter transfer window of 2025 from Bayern Munich, with the move later made permanent in June 2025.

The Frenchman consistently featured for Spurs last season, making 31 Premier League appearances last term, mostly from the bench.

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The winger was linked with a move away from the N17 side during the summer transfer window, with agents offering him to Galatasaray, but no concrete move materialised.

This Premier League season, the 21-year-old has made six appearances so far, including four starts, while scoring a goal against Chelsea which sealed the game for Spurs.

De Zerbi expressed his satisfaction with Tel’s progress, stressing that developing individual players is an important part of his job and can help improve the team as a whole.

He highlighted Tel’s hard work and potential, but believes the forward still needs to improve his decision-making, particularly by remaining calm and focused when choosing what to do in attacking situations.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

De Zerbi explained that the Frenchman must learn to trust his initial decisions rather than change his mind during a move, suggesting that greater composure and consistency in his choices can help him fulfil his potential.

He said in a press conference: “I’m proud and happy, but first of all for him, because I love working for the players to improve the players.

“I was a player, and I lost the chances to become a better player.

“One part of my job is to focus on the improvement of players because many times you listen the coaches talking about the group, the team, but the team have players in it.

“If we can improve players individually, we improve as a team.

“Mathys is working very hard; he is a smart guy, he has big, big potential.

“He needs to improve his decision [making], his final decision has to be more calm, more focused on the ball, to take the decision and follow the first decision and not change the decision during the situation.”

De Zerbi will be hoping that Tel is more clinical when Spurs host Crystal Palace this weekend.

After a poor start, Tottenham have finally found some momentum and have won two games in a row and will be keen to make it a hat-trick of wins against the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Tel has once again attracted transfer interest, emerging as a ‘popular choice’ for Napoli as they look to bolster their squad during the winter transfer window.