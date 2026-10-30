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Torino boss Ignazio Abate has hailed the improvement shown by Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri, insisting that the credit for his growth belongs entirely to the Brazilian, but being clear he expects the better form to continue.

Having fallen out of favour under Daniel Farke, Perri sought a fresh challenge away from Elland Road during the summer, joining Torino on a season-long loan.

His spell in Turin has so far been a mixed run, with the Brazilian yet to string together consistent performances and build any real momentum.

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However, a former Torino goalkeeper has already cautioned against drawing firm conclusions about the shot-stopper’s displays and he did recently keep a clean sheet against Parma.

More though has still been largely expected from Perri, especially given there is a €15m option to buy him in the loan deal.

Perri escaped blame for Torino’s defeat to Como on Tuesday, although he was also noted for failing to make any significant saves.

Abate pointed out that Perri arrived while recovering from injury and needs time to adjust to his new surroundings, but also highlighted the progress he is continuing to make.

Goalkeeper James Trafford Michael Zetterer Alex Cairns Lucas Perri (on loan) Leeds United goalkeepers

He also gave Perri full credit for his development and expressed his delight with the Leeds loanee, while stressing the importance of handling criticism.

The Torino boss, who expects Perri to continue his momentum, said at a press conference: “He’s improving.

“He arrived recovering from an injury.

“A foreigner needs time to adapt.

“I expect him to continue to grow alongside the group.

“The credit goes to him alone, I don’t take credit for it.

“Criticism must be accepted, and you need broad shoulders to do this job in certain places.

“I’m happy for him.”

Despite his mixed fortunes at Torino, that has not stopped Perri from attracting international recognition, with the goalkeeper earning a call-up to Brazil’s squad for their November friendlies.

Earlier this month, the custodian also suggested that the specialised goalkeeping sessions he has been undertaking in Turin were beginning to yield results.

Torino will be looking to see Perri’s upturn in form now sustained over the coming games.