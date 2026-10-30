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Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka is of the view that he is a different player and stressed that despite lacking physicality, his ability to control the ball makes him important to the team.

Last season, the Japanese international played a bit part role for Leeds in the Premier League and in the summer it was suggested that he was open to a departure from Elland Road.

Tanaka was left out on the bench for Leeds’ opening day fixture against Nottingham Forest, but since then he has featured in every single game for the Whites this season.

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Farke recently revealed that the Japanese international has a tendency to be overcritical about his performances and Tanaka played for 89 minutes in Leeds’ draw against Sunderland last weekend.

Despite being a central midfielder, the player has also shown his versatility to operate further down the pitch to take up a defensive role.

Tanaka stated that he knows what Farke requires him to do on the pitch and admitted that he is a different player due to his lack of physicality.

However, the Japanese claimed that his ability to control the ball and play according to the tactics is what the Yorkshire giants need from him.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“I didn’t play the first game at the beginning of the season, but I know what I need to do on the pitch”, Tanaka said to Leeds United’s official site.

“So now I feel like I could show my quality in every game.

“I feel I’m a different player, because I’m not strong.

“I’m not a physical player, but I feel like I have the ability to control the ball and tactics as well.

“This is what we need. So that’s why I have to show my quality every game.”

Tanaka was called up to represent Japan in the 2026 World Cup and he was one of the four players from Leeds to feature in the tournament.

Leeds have made a good start to the campaign, as they sit seventh in the table with eleven points from eight games and next they are set to take on Bournemouth on Saturday.