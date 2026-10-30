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Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has congratulated former team-mate Harry Kane on his Ballon d’Or triumph, while admitting he would have liked to see a Spanish player win the prestigious award.

On Monday night, Bayern Munich striker Kane claimed the individual accolade, becoming the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

The former Tottenham hitman came out ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise and Lionel Messi after a remarkable campaign in which he scored 73 goals for club and country.

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The England captain was quick to acknowledge his former club Tottenham, having spent 19 years in north London and made more than 435 appearances for the Lilywhites, while also setting their all-time scoring record with 280 goals.

However, Spurs are not entitled to any bonus payment from the Ballon d’Or win, as no such clause was included in the 33-year-old’s move to Bayern Munich.

Porro, who joined Spurs in January 2023, shared the pitch with Kane 20 times during the striker’s final season at the club, combining for three goals.

The right-back welcomed Kane’s success, explaining that their time together at Spurs made the striker’s achievement particularly pleasing for him.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

However, he also admitted that he would have liked to see a Spanish player claim the prestigious individual honour.

Porro revealed on the podcast El Larguero: “I was happy for Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or because he was my team-mate at Tottenham.

“But I’d have liked a Spanish player to have won it.”

The 26-year-old is fresh from a World Cup triumph with Spain but has yet to find his rhythm this season, making just five appearances and accumulating 250 minutes on the pitch for Spurs.

Porro has also attracted interest from La Liga clubs, although recent claims suggest Barcelona have yet to make a concrete decision on pursuing a move for the Tottenham defender.

However, Roberto De Zerbi values the Spaniard highly, and it would take a ‘record-breaking price tag’ to prise him away from north London, particularly after Porro signed a contract extension until 2031 in June.