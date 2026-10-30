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Former Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert believes summer signing Nicolas Jackson is an upgrade on Ollie Watkins and Unai Emery has started to work wonders with him.

Watkins was keen to move on from Villa Park over the course of the summer, with a big money proposal on the table from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

He got his move, while the departure of Morgan Rogers, another source of goals for the Villans, had also created a void which needed to be filled.

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Emery made landing Jackson from Chelsea the club’s key target, with the Spaniard having worked with the striker previously at Villarreal.

It was somewhat of a risk, as Jackson was not coming off the back of an exhilarating season in Germany with Bayern Munich, for whom he had scored eleven goals in 34 matches overall.

Harry Kane was the main man at the Allianz Arena and Jackson found himself in a supportive role.

However, Jackson has hit the ground running at his new club and is overseeing the early comeback following a disappointing start to the season for Aston Villa.

Club played for Exeter City Weston-super-Mare Brentford Aston Villa Al Hilal Clubs Ollie Watkins has played for

He has seven goals to his name already, four of which have come in the Premier League, taking Villa from 19th to 9th position in the league table.

Lambert attributes the transformation of Jackson to Emery’s excellent man-management skills, insisting that he might turn out to be the right fit for the team.

“That is my point, going back to managers that know you as a person, know you as a character and pull the best out of you”, Lambert said on Keys & Gray Unleashed.

“I think that is where Unai Emery has worked a wonder there. I think he’s went, I know this lad, I know his character, and I can get the best out of him. And he is starting to perform.

“In Chelsea, he wasn’t nowhere near it. Bayern Munich, he was fleeting. But he was never going to get a game ahead of Harry Kane.

“But Aston Villa might be the right fit for him.”

At Villa Park, Jackson has taken up the place of Watkins up front and Lambert believes that he is an upgrade on the 30-year-old.

“I’d say, yes [he is an upgrade].”

Former Senegal international Mamadou Diallo now believes that Jackson can become one of the best strikers in the Premier League if Emery can get him to become more clinical.

And former Aston Villa midfielder Andy Townsend has already said he is seeing performances from Jackson at Villa that he never saw at Chelsea.