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Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has expressed confidence that his former side Corinthians will avoid relegation, despite sitting firmly in the drop zone in the Brazilian Serie A.

The 24-year-old joined the Sao Paulo outfit in 2019 as a youngster before earning promotion to the senior squad four years later, in 2023.

After making just 27 appearances for Corinthians, Murillo joined Nottingham Forest, where his impressive debut season attracted interest from clubs such as Juventus, although he ultimately opted to remain at the City Ground.

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He has since made over 120 appearances for the Tricky Trees, scoring four goals and providing three assists, and has become a mainstay in Oliver Glasner’s lineup this term.

Back in Brazil, his former club Corinthians find themselves in the Serie A relegation zone, four points adrift of safety with just six games remaining to avoid the drop.

The Sao Paulo-born defender dismissed the prospect of Corinthians being relegated, making it clear that he has no doubts about their ability to steer clear of danger.

He pointed to Clarence Seedorf’s arrival as a turning point for the club and expressed confidence in the changes being made, while acknowledging that the challenge remains a difficult one.

Club Years Corinthians 2022-2023 Nottingham Forest 2023- Murillo’s career history

However, Murillo stressed that Timao supporters never give up and urged the club to keep fighting until the end.

When asked if he was worried about relegation threatening his former club, he told ESPN Brasil: “It won’t happen.

“Never.

“[Clarence] Seedorf came to change everything.

“I’m confident.

“It’s complicated, but a Corinthians fan never gives up.

“Let’s go for it, this is Corinthians!”

Forest too find themselves in the bottom three of the Premier League after eight matches, having managed just one win alongside four defeats and three draws.

Glasner faces a crucial month ahead, with fixtures against Brentford and Manchester City on the horizon, both sides currently occupying places in the top half of the table.

The Tricky Trees must quickly find a way to turn their season around, or risk seeing it spiral into a fight for top-flight survival.