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Leeds United out-on-loan goalkeeper Lucas Perri has had a confidence boost, with Carlo Ancelotti calling him up to the Brazil squad for November’s games.

In the summer of 2025, the Yorkshire giants paid around €15m to Ligue 1 giants Lyon to sign Perri on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old began his time at Leeds very positively last term, but his performances then came in for criticism.

By the middle of the previous campaign, he fell out of favour, and when last summer Leeds signed James Trafford, his sporadic role at Elland Road became inevitable.

Serie A outfit Torino were able to get their hands on the former Brazil Under-23 international, who joined on loan.

The Toro also have an option to sign him next summer for €14m, but Perri began his spell at Torino with a massive howler.

Ignazio Abate, though, has not punished him for his shaky start, instead he was put under focused training to improve.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old conceded three goals after the 80-minute in a 3-1 loss against Como, but he was not blamed for the loss.

However, Perri has received his second ever call-up for the senior Brazil team; his first call-up came all the way back in 2023.

The Leeds goalkeeper was playing for Botafogo back then, but he did not make his debut for the Selecao despite his call-up.

Next month, Ancelotti’s side face Japan and Singapore in friendly matches, with Perri, Bento and Pedro Morisco as their options between the sticks.

The absence of Alisson and Ederson could see the on-loan Leeds custodian get his much awaited debut for his country.

The 28-year-old featured for the Brazil Under-20 and Under-23s early on in his career, and it remains to be seen whether he will get the vote ahead of Bento and Morioso next month.

Leeds will be watching closely, as Perri playing for Brazil would only add to his reputation and likely value.