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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has addressed the issue regarding Daniel James’ availability, insisting that being on the training pitch every day is important for his belief, while being clear that not picking the Welshman is not a decision against him.

James has found himself facing a fight for secure regular minutes at Leeds over the last year, with injury issues not helping his cause.

Competition on the flanks only increased over the summer when Leeds signed Harry Wilson and Jean-Matteo Bahoya.

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Now James faces the need not just to stay fit, but also to push himself up the pecking order under Farke as he looks for game time.

Farke believes it is crucial that James stays injury free and has a good period on the training pitch, which can boost his belief.

“Like always, during the recent years for him it is crucial that he stays fit and can train with consistency and when he has a period when he drops out and is not training it is difficult”, Farke said at a press conference.

“Was a bit the case at the beginning of the season he missed and also after the international break, the first ten days back in training.

Wing option Harry Wilson Noah Okafor Daniel James Jean-Matteo Bahoya Brenden Aaronson Leeds United wingers

“It was been a while since it is the second full training week right now. It is important for him each day on the training pitch is important for his belief in his body but also for our belief in his body and also for his rhythm.

“So, just to be available is on this level not enough. You have more or less to earn your spot in the travelling squad or to be on the pitch to get the minutes if it is from the bench or in the starting eleven.”

Revealing his plans to include an ‘improving’ James in the matchday squad for their last match against Sunderland, Farke added that it did not happen because of the competition for places in that particular position.

“I have to say he was already in my mind for the last game as an option because you could see him improving day by day.

“But also, on the other hand, the players in his position, it was not a decision against Daniel.

“It was more or less in this case, for example, decided in the favour of Jean-Matteo [Bahoya] because he is a player with similar strength and also lightning-quick, like Daniel James, who can play perhaps in the number ten role but also a bit like as a wing-back, like Jayden Bogle does.”

James is also able to operate as a wing-back for Leeds, but getting past the competition in that position is equally tough.

Leeds legend Jon Newsome has praised the way James has handled being wing-back when deployed in the role, but noted that whatever the Welshman does, he will never be a natural defender.

James will now have to bide his time and wait for a chance to feature under Farke, which he will surely need to take when it does come.