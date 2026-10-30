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Former Sunderland star Gary Bennett believes Jocelin Ta Bi’s display against Brentford in the EFL Cup saw him as the outstanding player on the pitch.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light during the winter window, putting pen to paper on a four and a half year contract with Sunderland.

However, Ta Bi managed just three appearances in his debut campaign on Wearside, with an ankle injury disrupting his progress and limiting his opportunities to settle into life at the club.

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During the summer, the Ivorian was poised to join Burnley in search of regular first-team football, but the Clarets pulled out of the move, leaving him at the Stadium of Light.

His continued involvement in Regis Le Bris’ squad has brought few chances to impress this season, with minutes proving difficult to come by for the prospect.

On Wednesday night, however, Le Bris handed Ta Bi just his second start of the campaign in the home EFL Cup clash against Brentford, giving him a chance to make his case.

The winger seized the opportunity, registering two assists to help Sunderland secure victory and book their place in the next round of the EFL Cup.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Assessing the contest, Bennett identified Ta Bi as Sunderland’s standout performer, praising the quality of his all-round contribution on the pitch.

The former Black Cats star also highlighted that the performance will give the youngster a valuable platform to build on as he looks to make further strides in his development.

Bennett told BBC Radio Newcastle, reflecting on the EFL Cup clash: “Jocelin Ta Bi was the player who stood out most.

“He was outstanding in everything he did, especially going forward.

“He was involved in all three goals and he will only get better.

“It is a performance that will do him the world of good.”

Sunderland return to action against Coventry City on Saturday, with Ta Bi hoping to earn another opportunity and make the most of any minutes he receives.

Meanwhile, Timur Tutierov also made an impression against Brentford by finding the net and will be eager to prove himself despite a recent warning from Marco Gabbiadini.

The victory over the Bees will also come as welcome relief for Le Bris, ending the Black Cats’ three-match winless run.