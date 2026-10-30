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Southampton are ‘keen to keep’ Ryan Manning and Cameron Bragg at St Mary’s, with talks ongoing about securing their long-term futures, according to journalist Alfie House.

Manning arrived in Hampshire in 2023 on a free transfer and has since established himself as a dependable presence on the left side of Saints’ defence.

The 30-year-old has maintained that consistency this season, accumulating 972 minutes of action and contributing three goal involvements along the way.

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Meanwhile, Bragg, who progressed through Southampton’s academy ranks, currently serves as a squad option in Tonda Eckert’s set-up.

Both players have now entered the final year of their respective contracts at St Mary’s, prompting Saints to explore the possibility of extending their associations with the club, as they are ‘keen to keep’ them on the books.

With Saints eager to retain their services beyond the current agreements, ‘conversations have started over’ securing fresh terms and keeping both players in Hampshire.

Whether Southampton can turn those talks into new agreements remains to be seen, but the intent is there to get contracts done.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Failure to reach a deal, however, could leave the door open for foreign clubs to approach either player over a pre-contract agreement in January, placing Saints at risk of losing them without a transfer fee.

Last year, following Bragg’s impressive display against Charlton Athletic, ex-winger Adrian Clarke hailed the youngster, who could now continue to flourish at his boyhood club with a contract extension.

Manning is also understood to favour extending his stay at St Mary’s rather than exploring other options.

Meanwhile, former Championship full-back Joe Jacobson has already warned that Southampton could face an uphill task retaining Daniel Peretz if they fail to secure promotion at the end of the season.

Eckert’s side are currently enjoying a four-game unbeaten run and sit sixth in the Championship with 20 points, keeping themselves firmly in contention near the top of the table.

Saints now turn their attention to Saturday’s home meeting with QPR, where they will be aiming to claim all three points and strengthen their position in the standings.