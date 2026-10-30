Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Journalist Michael Grant is of the view that Rangers midfielder Lyall Cameron, who is on loan at Dundee United, will eventually join a club south of the border.

The 23-year-old midfielder came through the academy system at Dundee and Rangers brought him to Ibrox in the summer of 2025 following the signing of a pre-contract agreement.

Cameron found regular minutes hard to come by at Rangers and subsequently joined Aberdeen on loan during the winter window, where he made 13 league appearances before returning to Ibrox this summer.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

This season Rangers brought in a host of new faces and with first-team opportunities in Glasgow limited, Cameron opted for another loan move, this time to Dundee United.

Under Jim Goodwin, who pointed out the Rangers star having a physical presence, Cameron has been featuring regularly with four goal contributions in six league games.

Cameron was back in Glasgow on Wednesday to face Rangers’ arch rivals Celtic and he assisted Zachary Sapsford’s 28th-minute equaliser in their 2-2 draw against the league leaders.

Grant is of the view that Cameron does not look like a player who has a future at Ibrox with so many options available in midfield for Derek McInnes at the moment and admitted that it would surprise him if Dundee United are able to meet his wage demands to sign him on a permanent basis.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

He thinks that the 24-year-old is a talented midfielder, but believes that Cameron will eventually leave Rangers to join a club in England.

“Yes, Cameron’s an interesting one because, realistically, it does not look like he has a future at Rangers”, Grant said on the Scottish Football Podcast (16:54).

“There’s a lot of options in midfield for Rangers; he’s clearly not in the picture there.

“Can [Dundee] United do a deal to get him permanently? I’d be surprised with the wages he’d be on.

“Maybe a move to England eventually is going to be the solution for him.

“But it is a shame because he is a talented boy.”

Cameron’s current deal with Rangers is set to expire in 2029 and last season former top-flight star Tam McManus also raised doubt regarding Cameron’s future with the Gers.

McInnes will ultimately get the final say on what happens with Cameron, but the midfielder may still hope for an opportunity at Ibrox, especially if Nicolas Raskin is sold.

Raskin continues to be linked with a move to Besiktas in Turkey.